CAL FIRE helps mother deliver baby at Pacheco Pass Station just outside of Hollister

today at 4:00 PM
Published 3:56 PM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE was busy Thursday morning dealing with another type of emergency than they're used to.

Parents from Los Banos pulled into Pacheco Station off Highway 152 at around 6:30 a.m. after the mother began experiencing contractions.

CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit personnel stepped in and helped deliver the baby. They also provided essential care to both the mother and the newborn.

A healthy baby boy came into the world and was born at 7:04 a.m.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

