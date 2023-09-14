Buena Vista Middle student arrested after allegedly putting blade to student’s throat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old student was arrested Friday and booked into Juvenile Hall on several charges after bringing a "multi-tool with a knife blade" on campus over the course of three days.

Deputies arrived on Friday at around 11 a.m. to a past-tense brandishing of a weapon on school grounds. Several students were then interviewed and a 13-year-old male student was determined to be the suspect.

Deputies said he had brandished the blade over three days to three other students. He even told one student he wanted to shoot the school.

On Thursday at around 8:15 a.m., the male suspect took the tool out with the blade and put the blade up to a female student's throat in front of other students.

The tool was confiscated and the suspect was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on Friday at around 7:30 p.m., said deputies. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, threats with intent to terrorize and brandishing a weapon.

KION has reached out to Buena Vista Middle School for comment on the student's enrollment status and for a statement on the incident. We have not heard back.