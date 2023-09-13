Skip to Content
Top Stories

Watsonville Police arrest man wanted for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man

Watsonville Police Department
By
Published 5:12 PM

WATSONVILLE. Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a shooting that took place Tuesday morning in the slough area near the 1500 block of Main Street, said Watsonville Police.

Randi Rodriguez was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting. Investigators say there may have been a dispute between the suspect and a 41-year-old victim just before the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, said police.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content