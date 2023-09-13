Watsonville Police arrest man wanted for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man

WATSONVILLE. Calif. (KION-TV)- A 27-year-old is now behind bars after a shooting that took place Tuesday morning in the slough area near the 1500 block of Main Street, said Watsonville Police.

Randi Rodriguez was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting. Investigators say there may have been a dispute between the suspect and a 41-year-old victim just before the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, said police.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.