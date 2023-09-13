Skip to Content
Threats of Aromas School shooting “taken out of context” over Fortnite video game

By
Published 2:55 PM

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that rumors of threats of a school shooting made against Aromas School were unfounded.

On Tuesday, at around 8:51 p.m. the Aromas School Principal called to report rumors about a threat of a school shooting. The threat was allegedly made by a 12-year-old male student and was possibly linked to a "disagreement," said deputies.

Several students, including the 12-year-old in question, were interviewed and deputies found the "threats" were taken out of context. No "hit list" or "threatening video" existed.

The threats were from screenshots sent through text messages about an online video game called Fortnite, said deputies. Both the mother and the 12-year-old student cooperated.

There were no firearms registered to anyone in the home and no firearms were found during the search, said deputies.

"All involved students were counseled about the seriousness of threats and the need to immediately notify an adult before spreading rumors which could lead to misinformation," said deputies.

The Aromas School Superintendent and School Principal were briefed on the investigation and several law enforcement agencies assisted to assure the safety of students, the school and the community.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

