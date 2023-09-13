Students at EAHS create a club to help migrant students with their education

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Getting an education in another country might be tough, and most students might feel lost.

The club founders of Union Club at Everett Alvarez High School, are 3 female Latinas who migrated to the U.S. two years ago, they wanted to create a school club to help incoming students, to make them feel included. Especially the immigrant students.

"We believe it is really important because coming to a new country, with a different culture, a different language is really difficult," said Monserrat Villagomez, Union Club founder. “So, we want to empower them because, at least for me, I was shy at the beginning, it was difficult,” said Villagomez. “So, I wanted to create something I didn't have in those times.”

Senior and Juniors, Villagomez, Jancy Lopez, and Ashley Fuentes came together after realizing the need for a group to help freshmen transition into their high school years. All three of them were English Literacy Development students themselves.

They're working to make the experience easier for others. They said their club has a lot of resources for students.

“Show students like, different locations from the school, and we also want to show them their classes, like don't feel lost," said Fuentes. "From my experience, when I came from Nicaragua, and I immigrated to the United States, I felt so lost," said Fuentes "I didn't know my classes because I didn't know the language.”

The club will also practice language skills and provide assistance to academic education. The three young ladies said the “Union Club” is all about unity.

"We want to create a safe place, where you feel you are part, and important." said Lopez.

The club is open to anyone.