CSU multi-year tuition rate hike approved by CSU Board of Trustees committee

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: In a 15-5 vote the CSU Board of Trustees has approved a five-year 6% tuition hike for all California State University schools.

This will start in the Fall of 2024.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: The CSU trustees' finance committee passed the tuition increase 9-0. The committee will now come back at 2:15 p.m. for the full board decision to approve the tuition hike.

LOS ANGELES - Tuition at California State University may be getting more expensive.

The CSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a multi-year 6% tuition hike that would apply to all Cal State schools.

If approved, tuition will go up $342 per semester for undergrads, and $432 for graduate students beginning in fall 2024.

The proposal is projected to generate $148 million in new revenue, but the system would also increase student financial aid by $49 million.

A rally is being held Tuesday by the CSU Labor Coalition, which represents the nearly 60,000 workers at CSU, to demand better pay and fair contracts.

An independent salary study, commissioned by the state, found support staff earn 12% below market while faculty wages are stagnant, trailing at least 9% behind inflation. A study by the Teamsters found that CSU skilled trades workers’ pay is 23 percent behind UC workers in the same trades in the same counties.