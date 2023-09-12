Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County Fair returns with exotic bird, pink poodle and monster truck shows

Published 12:25 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Fair is back Wednesday and will be here through Sunday.

It will be held at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, per usual, and will be open from Wednesday to Friday from noon to 11 p.m.. On Saturday and Sunday, it will open at 10 a.m. and end at 11 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively.

Admission Prices:

  • Adults 13 to 61 - $20
  • Children 6 to 12 - $10 (free admission on 9/13)
  • Under 5 is free admission
  • Seniors 62 and better - $13 ($10 on 9/13)
  • Active duty military gets in free with ID all days
  • All Veterans - Free on opening day
  • Parking is $10at the main lot and $30 for valet

2023 ENTERTAINMENT (ALL SHOWS, EXCEPT AS NOTED BELOW, ARE AT 7:30 PM ON THE AMPHITHEATER STAGE)

Wednesday 9/13Monster Trucks and Motocross $10 adults 13+ / $5 child 6-12 (7:30 PM - Race Track)
 Gary Blackburn Band (7:30 PM – Amphitheater Stage)
Thursday 9/14Monster Trucks and Motocross $10 adults 13+ / $5 child 6-12 (7:30 PM - Race Track)
 Tsunami (7:30 PM – Amphitheater Stage)
Friday 9/15The House Rockers (7:30 PM – Amphitheater Stage)
Saturday 9/16The Sun Kings (7:30 PM – Amphitheater Stage)
Sunday 9/17Lola Pobedy Montez, Escaramusa Charra, Los Reyes De La Banda (4:00 PM – Main Horse Arena)
 Grupo El Tiempo (7:00 PM – Amphitheater Stage)

You can get free fare to the Santa Cruz County Fair every with METRO on Routes 79F and 79 (Weekends only).

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.

