Salinas Police set to receive more than $3.5 million to combat organized retail crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The state is set to invest the largest-ever single amount to combat organized retail crime in California history this week — sending over $267 million to 55 cities and counties. The money will be used to hire more officers, make more arrests and secure more felony charges against suspects.

Salinas Police has been recommended to receive $3,573,307 to develop an Organized Retail Crime (ORC) and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention Program. This team would be made up of "detectives, sworn officers, and civilian Investigative Specialists who will focus on increasing investigations, apprehensions, and recovered property."

Their efforts would be technologically supported using merchandise tracking systems, license plate reader cameras, forensic equipment and data extraction tools.

"Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs. With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they’ll walk straight into jail cells," said Governor Newsom.

The funding is set to be approved at the next Board of State and Community Corrections meeting on Thursday. All funds will be allocated in annual installments over the next three years. The first installment could be dispersed as early as October 1, 2023.