One arrested after online threats made to Alisal High School

SALINAS, Calif. KION-TV)- Salinas Union High School District confirmed with KION that a person was arrested after making social media threats against Alisal High School.

A note sent to families read in part "Hello Trojan families, We were notified about a concerning post on social media that included a possible threat to our school on Tuesday, September 12. Law enforcement was contacted immediately and after an investigation, a suspect was placed under arrest. Law enforcement then determined that there is no credible threat to the school at this time."

They added that students who saw the post reported the post. Additionally, extra law enforcement patrols were set up for Tuesday.

Salinas Union High School District added that the person arrested was not a student at Alisal High School. The arresting agency was not disclosed to KION.