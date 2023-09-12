Marina Police arrest convicted felon on multiple charges

via Marina Police Department

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police, with the help of CSU Monterey Bay Police, arrested a man on probation and known as a convicted felon.

On September 11th around 11:50 AM, police responded to a report of someone that discharged a firearm in a home on the 3000 block of Stewart Court. When they arrived on scene, police learned the identity of the suspect was D'Andre Pope.

Marina and CSUMB officers were safely able to contact Pope via phone and get him to exit the home without any incident.

Once Pope was in custody, K9 Riley, specialist in detection of firearms and ammunition, was called in to help look for any other weapons. K9 Riley was able to find 5 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and body armor in the home.

Pope was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges that included felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and violating probation. His bet was set at $60,000