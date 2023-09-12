California health workers could see $25 minimum wage under new legislative deal

Terms written in Senate Bill 525 have tens of thousands of California healthcare workers set to see their minimum wage climb to $25 an hour over the next few years.

This amended legislative proposal has support from both labor groups and employers and provides incentives to employers by offering a 10-year moratorium on local measures aimed at increasing compensation for medical workers, per CAL Matters.

Now the proposal will reach Governor Newsom's desk, and if signed will become law.

According to the updated bill language, the pay increase would work out as follows throughout the next ten years: