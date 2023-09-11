Monterey Landlords concerned about moving forward with rent registry ordinance

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey City Council continues its reading of an ordinance that could bring a rental registry program to the city.

It would require registration on all residential properties within the city of Monterey—and there will be fees. Landlords who have property in Monterey—fear the rent can go up now

"They're going to cause rents to go up," said Lawrence Samuels, Realtor at 21 showcase realtors in Monterey. "I thought they were trying to lower rents? It makes no sense."

Right now, according to Zillow, the average for a one bedroom and bathroom in Monterey is a little more than 2,700.

The rental registry ordinance in Monterey would mean all residential properties within the city must register—in order for the city to look at the rental data. Landlords would also be required to pay fees.

In a statement, Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson said gathering rent data is important.

"These policies could include rent stabilization and just cause eviction, to name a few. This is not an attack on all landlords, and we all must come together to find the right suite of policies that work for Monterey residents."

Samuels—thinks the City of Monterey could've come up with alternatives to get rent data, he also thinks tenants will not be too happy about this new ordinance.

"We can, apparently, some of that cost we can put on the renter." said Samuels.

Samuels said he plans on going to the next Monterey City Council meeting. Monterey city leaders said they are few changes being made to the original draft, there will be a second reading of the rental registry ordinance on September 19th.

The City of Salinas has also passed a rental registry ordinance back in April.