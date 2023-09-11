Guns and drugs recovered during attempted homicide investigation in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to an altercation that led to shots being fired in an Old Monterey neighborhood on Saturday.

Neighbors in the area told Monterey Police officers at the scene they heard an argument around 3:48 a.m. and then two gunshots.

Police found a window had been struck at a home but no one inside was hit by bullets.

Some additional information led officers to believe two people were involved in the altercation. One identified by police as 35-year-old Matthew Parker of Monterey and 32-year-old Kyle Nichols of Salinas.

Parker was picked up around 12:35 p.m. in the Old Monterey area. Police say Parker was in possession of over eight ponds of suspected fentanyl and that the fentanyl was found in counterfeit Xanax bars, blue "M30" pills and purple powder.

Nichols was arrested about four hours later in the Municipal Wharf #2 area. Police say they found a revolver in his possession as well as a 20 gauge shotgun.

Parker faces multiple drug-related charges while Nichols is booked on attempted homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Sergeant Greg Galin at 831-646-3872 or galin@monterey.org

To remain anonymous call (831) 646-3840