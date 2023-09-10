19-year-old man shot along Williams Road in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 19-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital after being shot multiple times in Salinas late Saturday night.

Salinas Police said they got the report just after 11 p.m. of shots fired along the 600 block of Williams Road.

When they arrived they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

On last check, police said the victim was still receiving treatment for his wounds.

Investigators add the victim is believed to have been involved in "some kind of confrontation" at the Circle K along Sanborn and Boronda Road. Police said the incident could be linked but are still investigating.

They also said the suspect escaped the scene of the shooting in a dark colored sedan.

Salinas Police said they believe there were witnesses and possibly video of the shooting because a lot of gatherings were taking place in some parts of the city, including near the area where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salinas P.D. Detective Gansen at 831-758-7277.