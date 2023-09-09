Skip to Content
Monterey County supervisor speaks out against Governor DeSantis’ Salinas visit

By
Published 3:50 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is seemingly holding a campaign fundraiser in Salinas at the end of September.

DeSantis' office told KION that the the fundraiser will be held on September 28, but the location has not been disclosed.

Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew took to social media to voice her displeasure with the news. She says Governor DeSantis' values and actions threaten the "health and safety of our fellow residents."

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

