MLK Statue unveiling and garden dedication held at Marina Library

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the most notable faces of the Civil Rights Movement will now be forever immortalized in front of the Marina Library.

Saturday a statue unveiling and garden dedication was held for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There was music, a southern buffet, pony rides, face painting, balloons, a petting zoo and more.