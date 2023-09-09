MLK Statue unveiling and garden dedication held at Marina Library
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the most notable faces of the Civil Rights Movement will now be forever immortalized in front of the Marina Library.
Saturday a statue unveiling and garden dedication was held for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There was music, a southern buffet, pony rides, face painting, balloons, a petting zoo and more.
As Chair of the Board of Supervisors, it was my honor to join the unveiling of the MLK Statue at the City of Marina Library! It was a beautiful ceremony. Let’s keep the legacy of Dr. King alive across Monterey County!✊🏽⚖️ pic.twitter.com/cGGDvbBWWE— Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) September 9, 2023