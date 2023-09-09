Skip to Content
Top Stories

MLK Statue unveiling and garden dedication held at Marina Library

Monterey County Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Alejo
By
Published 3:07 PM

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the most notable faces of the Civil Rights Movement will now be forever immortalized in front of the Marina Library.

Saturday a statue unveiling and garden dedication was held for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There was music, a southern buffet, pony rides, face painting, balloons, a petting zoo and more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content