Where is otter 841? People in Santa Cruz wonder about the future of the aggressive otter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - Otter 841 is known to roam off West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz. Since June, the otter has been catching a lot of attention because of its aggressive actions and even biting surfboards.

Since then, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been responding to those reports. Two months later, and people are still curious about the otter.

"It sparked my interest to find out, you know, what's the next step with which you get to do next is you get to come back and you get to be captured. Where are they going to do?" said Yvette Bradstreet who lives in the Bay Area.

Isaac Mancini surfs near where the otter was spotted several times a week but says he has not seen the otter in a while.

Since the otter has not reportedly been violent in recent weeks, people say the search should be called off.

"I feel like, you know, if this is their home, Then they should still have access to their home," said Aren Saunders-Gonzalez.

"They should just ensure that the otters safe in its ecosystem. It's ultimately if that's here, that's what that means. And if that means putting up more signs and making sure surfers are aware of what's going on and the space around them, that's what matters of the end of the day," said Ranna Zahaei from Saratoga.

While others say, it should continue.

"Yes, it still is bothering people. They're going to end up having to do something about it," said Greg Kolar from Santa Cruz.

"I think they should capture her because she's very aggressive and it could be dangerous for surfers and other people," said Bradstreet.

According to the CDFW website, if the sea otter isn’t captured, efforts may be suspended or halted entirely.

KION reached out to the CDFW but has not heard back on whether the search for Otter 841 has reached an end.

If the otter is ever captured, it will undergo a health assessment and eventually be re-homed in a zoo or aquarium, CDFW said in a previous statement.