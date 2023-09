SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are reopening a cold case from nearly 30 years ago.

Gabriel Garibay Lopez was killed while walking home in the area of Hamilton Avenue and San Lucas Street. Police said for an unknown reason he was then shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seaside Police.

"We have reopened this case for a full investigation, said Seaside Police.