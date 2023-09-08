Greenfield Police investigating overnight shooting that injured one person

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they are looking for the person(s) responsible for a shooting on the 1100 block of Chalone Drive just before midnight Thursday night.

Police said there were reports of gunshots and when officers arrived they were told there was a gunshot victim on the 50 block of 11th Street. An adult person was found with multiple, non-life-threatening, gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for the public's assistance to help solve this case. If anyone has information they can call Detective Lerma directly at 831-601-8376.

"We understand that incidents like these can cause concern within our community, and we want to assure you that we are diligently working to gather all the facts and bring those responsible to justice. The safety of our residents remains our top priority," said Greenfield Police.