Festa Italia celebrates its 90th year in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- For 90 years people in Monterey have been able to get a big slice of Italy with the annual Festa Italia.

Starting Friday the event celebrates its 90th anniversary until Sunday. People can come each day to Custom House Plaza in Downtown Monterey to celebrate Italian heritage and cultural traditions.

People can purchase authentic Italian cuisine calamari, steak and sausage sandwiches, pasta, arancini, cannoli and more. Folks can even purchase 90th Anniversary Festa Italia merchandise.

There will be live music, a Bocce Tournament, and an opening ceremony sprinkled throughout the three days.

The event is free to attend. On Friday it will go on from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday it will go on from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday it will go on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

