Skip to Content
Top Stories

Festa Italia celebrates its 90th year in Monterey

By
Published 4:17 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- For 90 years people in Monterey have been able to get a big slice of Italy with the annual Festa Italia.

Starting Friday the event celebrates its 90th anniversary until Sunday. People can come each day to Custom House Plaza in Downtown Monterey to celebrate Italian heritage and cultural traditions.

People can purchase authentic Italian cuisine calamari, steak and sausage sandwiches, pasta, arancini, cannoli and more. Folks can even purchase 90th Anniversary Festa Italia merchandise.

There will be live music, a Bocce Tournament, and an opening ceremony sprinkled throughout the three days.

The event is free to attend. On Friday it will go on from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday it will go on from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday it will go on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For full event details, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content