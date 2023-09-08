5.0 earthquake hits Northern California
FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 5.0 earthquake has just struck near Fall River Mills in Shasta County, according to the USGS.
The earthquake was reported around 10:24 a.m.
