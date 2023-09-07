Watsonville PD PIT team looking for volunteers for community outreach program

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Watsonville Police Department is helping people band together and curb gun violence after a string of shootings.

The PIT team has one goal and it's to help stop violence in the neighborhoods that have been impacted by it in Watsonville.

In just the last month—Watsonville Police spokesperson Michelle Pullido said there were two homicides that ended with an arrest. The third incident was an attempted homicide and the case is still under investigation.

The use of guns compels Maria Cerrillos to volunteer for the Watsonville Police Department Post Incident Team. She hopes to make a difference in Watsonville.

"I love the idea of getting in touch with the community after a bad incident happens and also, at the same time, on the other hand, I love supporting the Watsonville police department,” said Cerrillos.

The PIT team has 15 members—it's composed of Watsonville Police and community members.

"When an incident occurs, the pit team comes together, and they get briefed by an officer, and they go to the affected neighborhood and provide information on various community resources," said Patricia Mata, Administrative Analyst with WPD.

Watsonville Police Administrative Analyst Mata said the PIT team goes to the affected neighborhood 1-2 weeks after the incident occurred—to not interfere with the investigation.

The PIT team offers a wide range of resources for people

"All mental health, food assistance, senior services, general assistance, suicide prevention,” said Patricia Mata, Administrative Analyst with WPD.

All in an attempt to help those who live in affected neighborhoods by violence. Watsonville Police Administrative Analyst Mata said they're actively looking for more volunteers—to continue to make a difference.

If anyone is interested in being a volunteer they can contact the Watsonville Police Department.