Highway 101 southbound on and off ramps closed for roadwork, creates “traffic nightmare”

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said if you're in the city and are trying to leave or enter south, good luck.

"CalTrans shut down the Southbound on and off-ramps without notifying us of the roadwork, which is expected to last until 4:00 PM today," said Soledad Police on Facebook.

They added this is creating a "traffic nightmare: at Front Street and Nestles Road. This is also "hampering an approved Soledad roadway painting project, daily travel, bus services, and emergency services, which we are actively working to provide alternate routes."

