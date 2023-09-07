Skip to Content
Top Stories

“Future Focused” banners installed along city streets for Gonzales High School Class of 2023

City of Gonzales
By
Published 1:51 PM

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you see student banners across the streets of Gonzales it's because the public works department has finished installing new "Future Focused" banners.

These banners were placed to honor Gonzales High School's Class of 2023 and were installed along Alta Street, in Central Park and on 5th Street. They highlight graduates going to local community colleges, technical schools, and armed forces, as well as individuals going to 4-year universities. 

The City of Gonzales says this is the 5th consecutive year for this tradition.

“The tradition of hanging banners to celebrate our seniors and all they have accomplished is something we look forward to each year. We hope this recognition inspires all our high school students and younger youth to focus on achieving academic success,” said City Manager Carmen Gil. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content