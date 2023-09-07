“Future Focused” banners installed along city streets for Gonzales High School Class of 2023

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you see student banners across the streets of Gonzales it's because the public works department has finished installing new "Future Focused" banners.

These banners were placed to honor Gonzales High School's Class of 2023 and were installed along Alta Street, in Central Park and on 5th Street. They highlight graduates going to local community colleges, technical schools, and armed forces, as well as individuals going to 4-year universities.

The City of Gonzales says this is the 5th consecutive year for this tradition.

“The tradition of hanging banners to celebrate our seniors and all they have accomplished is something we look forward to each year. We hope this recognition inspires all our high school students and younger youth to focus on achieving academic success,” said City Manager Carmen Gil.