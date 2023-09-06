Soledad residents start recall process for council members who voted for five district map

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update - Sept. 7, 2023 6 p.m.- Soledad City Council voted 3-2 in favor of a five district map. Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez and activist Dolores Huerta voted against a five-district map.

"We need to have the people vote for the mayor," said Huerta.

LULAC had been pushing Soledad to adopt district elections but did not expect the curve ball of taking away the option for people to elect a mayor.

"That's why people want district elections because it spreads it out. so all parts of the city are represented. the norm is keeping your mayor at large because everybody should have the right to vote for the mayor," said Chris Barrera, the president of LULAC.

The five-district map was drawn by the previous Mayor Fred Ledesma who lost to Anna Velasquez in the re-election bid.

"It's unfortunate because many of our residents came out with the expectation that government is works for the people and that government is about the people's voices and representation. And that's not what happened yesterday," says Velasquez.

Community members tell KION that they are mobilizing to start the recall process.

Original - Sept. 6, 2023 4:24 p.m.- The City of Soledad is looking to make a big electoral transition Wednesday night at their city council meeting.

Currently, the city's residents elect all four city council members and Mayor. Soledad is now splitting the city into either four or five districts, with the people of each district voting for their own council member.

If the council goes with four districts the people will still be able to elect their mayor. If the council goes with a five-district map, the city council will appoint one of their own to be Mayor for a two-year period and then rotate.

Tonight marks the fifth public meeting to potentially finalize transitioning to by-district elections. Tonight city council will get a chance to take public comment and approve one of two maps for future city elections.

If they choose a preferred map, one more public hearing will be held to take public comment. Then the ordinance would come back to the council for consideration and approval on September 20, 2023.

The two maps that Soledad City Council will consider for approval.

Any changes to the city's election process would start in 2024.