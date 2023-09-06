Soledad City Council may finalize move to district-based elections

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Soledad is looking to make a big electoral transition Wednesday night at their city council meeting.

Currently, the city's residents elect all four city council members and Mayor. Soledad is now splitting the city into either four or five districts, with the people of each district voting for their own council member.

If the council goes with four districts the people will still be able to elect their mayor. If the council goes with a five-district map, the city council will appoint one of their own to be Mayor for a two-year period and then rotate.

Tonight marks the fifth public meeting to potentially finalize transitioning to by-district elections. Tonight city council will get a chance to take public comment and approve one of two maps for future city elections.

If they choose a preferred map, one more public hearing will be held to take public comment. Then the ordinance would come back to the council for consideration and approval on September 20, 2023.

The two maps that Soledad City Council will consider for approval.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

Any changes to the city's election process would start in 2024.