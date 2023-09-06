Seaside Police honor market owner for helping family cope after deadly crash outside his store

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police are honoring a local market owner after he showed extreme compassion for a family that suffered a great loss after a deadly crash right in front of his store.

Mr. Dennis Volk, the owner of Mal's Market, shut down his store on the day of the deadly crash and provided shelter for the over 30 family members who arrived at the scene within the first few hours. He refused payment for any of his services.

He also provided water, religious candles, and flowers to the family as they grieved for the loss of their loved one.