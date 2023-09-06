Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County hosting gun buyback event

Published 11:38 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Chief's Association will be hosting a gun buyback event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event will be held at the Sheriff's Office Headquarters located at 5200 Soquel Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the event is no questions asked and no identification is needed. Deputies just ask that firearms be unloaded and safely taken in.

Rifles and shotguns will get you $50, handguns will get you $100 and assault weapons will get you $200. People will get cash in return.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

