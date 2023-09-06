Monterey Police, other agencies, team up to help unhoused people find help services

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): What used to be the old French Consulate in Monterey is now home to the Homeless Outreach Navigation Center.

Monterey Police and the Multi-Disciplinary Outreach Team turned an old vacant building into a place where homeless people can be directed to help services.

Monterey Police Lt. Ethan Andrews said police get calls for service for homeless people in many areas close to downtown—that's why police alongside their MDOT partners decided to open a space that is centrally located in the city.

Central Coast cities are working on ways to tackle the homeless crisis. This includes Monterey, which has joined with other organizations to bring homeless outreach services closer to where the homeless are often found.

“This facility was available and we felt it would be a great opportunity for more office space for our officers and the MDOT team and it's also in a great location," said Monterey police Lt Andrews.

The Homeless Outreach Navigation Center is near El Estero in Monterey and their goal is to have resources for homeless people.

“Out of that building, information for all those folks that are unhoused and who need help getting into addiction treatment, getting into housing, supplies, social security payments," said Monterey City Manager, Hans Uslar.

Monterey police said they don't have set hours just yet for the homeless outreach navigation center—but it's something they are working on at the moment with their MDOT partners. They also said funding made it possible for the homeless outreach navigation center.

"It's a city-owned building from the city of Monterey for all the upkeep and refurbishment—including the purchase of the new office equipment,” Lt Andrews. “The MDOT partners provide their own staff and their equipment that their staff uses.”

Monterey Police Lt. Andrews said the hiring process for a homeless navigator is going well and they hope to hire someone by early November. Monterey City Manager Uslar said some organizations come out to Lake El Estero and hand out clothes and food to the homeless.