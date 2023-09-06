Forward progress stopped for two-acre fire burning west of Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU says that forward progress on a fire burning west of Gonzales has been stopped.

The so-called Gonzales Fire was stopped at two acres.

CAL FIRE is responding to a fire behind a vineyard off of River Rd near Gonzales. CAL FIRE tells me the fire is 2 acres and forward progress has been stopped. @KIONnews pic.twitter.com/Dgw7TeyBUF — Calista Silva (@SilvaPhotog) September 6, 2023

This is a developing story.