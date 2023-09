SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Caltrans cameras showed heavy smoke in the area of Highway 101 off Sala Road.

The fire was burning off the southbound lanes, and deputies were diverting traffic off Sala and closed southbound 101 for a short time.

As of 4:13 p.m., the fire was extinguished and Highway 101 was opened. Espinosa is still closed.