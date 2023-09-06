Condor found dead and shot multiple times in Hollister, $5,000 reward offered for information

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of an endangered California condor found in Hollister back in July of 2022.

The condor was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on a private property directly off Lone Tree Road, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The cause of death was determined to be trauma from a gunshot wound.

The Service is offering up to $5,00 for any information that leads to a conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting of the condor.

"California condors were listed as endangered in 1967. In the 1980s, California condor numbers reached a low of only 23 individuals worldwide. Intensive recovery and reintroduction efforts over the past three decades have brought the California condor population up to approximately 400 individuals.," said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.