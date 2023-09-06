City of Monterey moves forward with rental registry ordinance

MONTEREY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- After a long discussion, Monterey City Council approved the first reading of a rental registry.

City council voted four to one to approve the rental registry ordinance.

That means all residential rental properties within the city must register in order for city representatives to look at the rental situation.

But during that hours long meeting community members voiced their concerns about what this registry would mean for the housing market in the city.

Many property owners spoke out against this ordinance saying it would be no benefit to either landlord or tenant.

"I'm super disappointed to see this draft ordinance on the agenda tonight,” a public commentator said. “The ordinance is not helpful to renters or landlords. A number of weeks ago, a rental inventory town hall was held. Those in attendance were overwhelmingly the rental inventory as a general concept."

Councilmember Ed Smith was the sole dissenting vote.

Smith hopes the council will be open to other options that could help tenants when there is already data out there that could be used.

There are a few changes being made to the original draft which council will look over those changes during a second reading of the ordinance.

The registry will go into effect starting January 1st next year.