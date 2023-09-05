Skip to Content
United Airlines halts all flights nationwide due to "equipment issue"

Published 10:42 AM

United Airlines has halted all of its flights nationwide on Tuesday afternoon, due to an "equipment issue," according to the Federal Aviation Administraiton.

The FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center confirmed the Chicago-based airline had requested the ground stop for all of its flights at least through 1 p.m. central time, due to an "equipment issue."

According to the FAA, United and its subsidiary airlines are "unable to contact their dispatch through normal means."

Further information was not immediately available, and United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

