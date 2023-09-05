Survey says nearly half of CSUMB students are facing food insecurity

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Thousands of students at CSUMB are facing food insecurity.

CSUMB Basic Needs staff said a 2018 survey showed 41% of the student population faced food insecurity, and over the years it's increased to nearly 50%.

CSUMB said they are only in the third week since school started and they've had close to 3,400 students visit the Basic Needs Hub. They added that the numbers are showing them more students need help to buy essential things.

When times are tough for everyone, CSUMB Basic Needs Hub has one goal and that's to help make sure each student eats.

Francisco Lopez is a third-year student at CSUMB. Lopez said the basic needs hub has really helped.

"I benefit extremely and unfortunately I do suffer from food insecurity," said Lopez.

The Basic Needs Hub has free food, clothes, and hygienic products. Basic Needs Staff said foot traffic has increased significantly throughout the years because of the support from the university.

"We were there at all the orientations sessions with a table, we do different events with other programs on campus," said Robyn Docanto, Basic Needs Program Coordinator. "The campus as a whole has really embraced basic needs to let students know we are here."

Students coming to the hub range from young to older students.

"Making sure that students know that they don't need to just have one granola bar in the morning, or they don't need to stretch out that box of pasta for the whole week, but making sure they have full well-rounded nutritious meals." Docanto.

On top of having the Basic Needs Hub CSUMB staff said they also give students farmers market coupons and helps them apply for Calfresh and Emergency Fund and other additional resources that will help students with housing and food.

"If students need help with food or housing or any with those one-off concerns, we want them to fill up that ref feral, they'll meet with me or any of the case managers to see if they get that," said Amy Zamara, Basic Needs Case Manager.

If students need to meet with one of the case managers, they can fill out a referral in person at the basic needs hubs or online on their basic needs website. Funding comes from local food banks like Monterey County Food Bank, from other community partners, as well as donations from people.

If you wish to donate to the basic needs hub, you can go to donate@csumb.edu/basic needs.

If you'd like more information on the Basic Needs Hub, click here.