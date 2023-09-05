Sawdust extractor catches fire at Alisal High School, forces building evacuation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire says that the fire that began in the woodshop area of Alisal High School Tuesday has been extinguished.

Salinas Fire said something ignited the sawdust extractor, but is unsure if an ember or mechanical issue may have been the cause. Crews were notified and arrived within four minutes.

Staff had already evacuated the area and gave fire crews a good access point. The fire was contained to just the sawdust extractor and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters say there is no damage to the building, and no staff, students, or any firefighters were injured.