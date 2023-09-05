One dead after vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Alisal Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that a person was killed after he tried crossing north across East Alisal Street Monday night.

Police said a 30-year-old Hispanic man tried crossing East Alisal near the Foods Co parking lot at around 8:28 p.m.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man was going westbound on East Alisal and was changing lanes. Police said the driver didn't see the pedestrian and struck him.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Police said there have been no arrests made at this time and the driver is not believed to have been DUI.

This is an ongoing investigation.