Monterey woman arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl while out on bail

Monterey Police Department
By
Updated
today at 4:00 PM
Published 2:48 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said that they arrested a woman out on bail after a probation search uncovered several illegal street drugs in her possession.

Police said the probation check occurred in the New Monterey area on Thursday around 9:34 a.m.

Investigators located 70.22 grams of fentanyl, .79 grams of heroin, .87 grams of meth and 10 unidentified pills believed to have fentanyl. Police say the fentanyl was colored pink, green, blue and purple.

Rachel Gilliam, 25, of Monterey was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, identity theft and committing a crime while out on bail, said police.

She was booked and taken to Monterey County Jail. Her bail was set at $50,000, said police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

