Governor Gavin Newsom’s mental health package moves through legislation

CALIF. (KION-TV)- A new mental health package is making its way through the legislature.

The package looks to tackle and improve two issues. Adding more behavioral health beds, and making sure there is enough money to build those beds.

Under Assembly Bill 531, there’s a proposal to build 10,000 behavioral health beds while also providing supportive housing across the state.

To make sure the financial requirements are met? A $4.68 billion bond will be given to support the building of the housing and beds.

State leaders also approved Senate Bill 326. This supports the assembly bill by changing the official title of the package. Calling it the Behavioral Health Services Act.

Just last month the state Assembly Health Committee unanimously voted yes for Governor Gavin Newsom's mental health support package-- formerly known as "The Mental Health Services Act".