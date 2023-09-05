Governor Gavin Newsom and State Leaders agree on package for clean energy

CALIF. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom and state leaders agreed to bring more clean energy to the state of California.

The state is looking to meet its goal in three different ways.

Build more clean energy, make the grid more reliable, and help reach 100% clean electricity.

With this agreement-- the state will step in to make sure retailers can buy clean energy and make sure electric infrastructure projects continue to get built.

The state sees the ongoing challenges with state leaders saying electric retail sellers control the energy the state uses for homes and other daily needs.

State leaders also add that retailers might not be using clean energy to power the state's power grids.

In a statement talking about this new agreement, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said in part:

“In California, we meet the challenges of our vast state with innovative solutions. With agreement from the Governor and the President pro Tempore, we are now poised to build bigger clean-energy resources and meet the needs of our growing and greening electricity grid. "

Governor Newsom also spoke on the new agreement saying this new legislation will help not only reach 100% clean electric grid, but also phase out the pollution that causes extreme weather.

Back in July the state also signed a number of new bills to fast track projects to help build the 100% electric grid.