California DMV expands digital driver’s license program: How to sign up

By Allie Rasmus and Alexa Mae Asperin

OAKLAND, Calif. - Ever wish you had your driver's license on your phone? If you live in California, now you can.

The California DMV announced it has expanded its pilot program allowing drivers to get a digital license or ID card - also known as an "mDL," which stands for mobile driver's license.

According to the DMV website, the free pilot program is now open to 1.5 million participants.

All you have to do is download the "CA DMV Wallet" app on iOS and Android.

Then, you take a picture of the front and back of your Real ID and upload it to the app.

The DMV said this is not meant to replace your Real ID.

But you can use the digital version at three California airports - SFO, San Jose, and LAX – to get through a TSA screening.

Las Vegas and Phoenix airports will also accept it.

And you can use it as proof of your age at stores and restaurants if you buy alcohol.

You cannot use it to show law enforcement if you get pulled over.

As far as your personal info goes, the DMV says it "does not permanently store your personal data," but it does keep your phone number and an "encrypted photo of your DL/ID card."

Additionally, the mDL is only available within the app - you can't add it to your digital Apple or Google wallet just yet.

But the DMV said it hopes to bring the "mDL" to more platforms in the future.

