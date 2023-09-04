Water main break impacts multiple surrounding streets’ water supply in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Update Sept. 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.- Watsonville Police said West Beach Street between Rodriguez Street and Main Street is still closed after a water main break that occurred Monday.

Crews from the City of Watsonville Water Division are repairing multiple water main breaks after a semi-truck took out a fire hydrant causing a huge amount of water to shoot up onto the Center for the Arts building.

The impacted areas are:

Main Street from Maple Avenue to East Fifth Street

West Beach Street from Rodriguez Street to Main Street

East Beach Street from Main Street to Union Street

People in the above areas can expect to have limited or no water until around 5 p.m. tonight.

Water main break causing issues along Main and Beach Street in Watsonville

People in Watsonville are being asked to avoid Main and Beach streets Monday after a large water main break.

The city says crews from the Water Division are working as quickly as possible to patch up the break and will provide updates when available.

According to Water Division staff on the scene, it all started when a semi-truck crashed into a fire hydrant, leading to a huge amount of water shooting up and onto the Center for the Arts building in the city.

Watsonville Police are currently looking for the truck involved in the incident.

KION staff on the scene said the street was badly damaged and crews still had the area blocked off as of 5 p.m. Monday.