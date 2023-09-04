Central Coast gas prices set Labor Day records

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Thousands of people decided to fly for Labor Day weekend, yet the majority decided to drive to their destinations—even when gas prices are going up again.

The average price of gasoline nationwide is $3.81—and in California it's $5.32. A lot of people in Salinas felt the pinch in their pockets—however, it wasn't enough to interrupt their plans.

Drivers made stops in Salinas to pump gas on the last day of a long Labor Day weekend.

Danielle Li is from San Diego—and she said she made several stops around Northern California this past weekend. Li also noticed higher gas prices.

“In California, the gas prices are always high,” said Li. “So, we kinda had an expectation, but still it's a lot, a little, I should say, higher than our expected prices.”

On the AAA map, the average gas price in San Benito County is $5. 21, in Santa Cruz County $5. 32 and in Monterey County it's $5.39.

Li factored in the gas expense and tried to look for the cheapest gas prices around.

"I found a place and I used an app called Gas Buddy,” said Li. “And I found a place, and I said, 'ok, this is $5.59, this is better than $6.19.”

The price of gas has gone up because of the hurricane season, according to AAA.

Junior Enríquez, who lives in Salinas, heads to his preferred location to fill-up.

“It's what I've seen," said Enriquez. "I come here to this place because it's 4.75, which is a bit cheaper, but wherever you go to, it's very expensive.”

To find the cheapest gas near you, download an app like Gas Buddy or AAA.

Although gas prices have been going up lately, they are still nowhere near 2022 prices. California recorded its highest average in June of last year, at $6.43 a gallon.