Two people rescued from burning home in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple fire agencies responded to reports of a home burning in Marina with multiple people trapped inside.

Marina Fire said the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday along Liberty Court in the city.

Crews arriving at the scene described "heavy fire" coming from the home and initially tried rushing in to save whoever was inside but started suffering burns from the intense heat.

Marina Fire said they were able to eventually cool off enough of the fire to rescue two adults. One had to be flown out of the area for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were injured during the incident and the fire was contained to the single home.