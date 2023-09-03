Monterey Bay F.C. keeps playoff hopes alive with win over El Paso

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Points in the USL Championship standings have been hard to come by for Monterey Bay F.C., but in the last couple of weeks they've been able to get at least one. This includes a victory over the El Paso Locomotive Saturday night on the road.

It's a key win, too, with El Paso in 8th in the Western Conference and the Union now just one point behind in the playoff race.

Saturday's win was thanks to a late game-winner by Ugo Okoli, his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Crisp and Kelp.

The matchup wasn't without drama as El Paso scored in the 50th minute, thanks to a wicked shot by Petar Petrovic to make it 1-1.

Alex Dixon initially got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 44th minute. He's now the first person in franchise history to reach double digits in goals scored in a single season.

Monterey Bay F.C.'s win comes despite a laundry list of injuries, with Simon Dawkins, Mobi Fehr, Max Glasser and Grant Robinson all hurt ahead of the game in El Paso.

Not to mention an injury to Jesse Maldonado in extra time. Whether Maldonado sits out the team's next game is unclear, however.

The Union is on the road against Memphis 901 F.C. Memphis is looking to keep their position in the playoffs in the East. Game time is 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.