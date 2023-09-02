Longtime Monterey County supervisor, Lou Calcagno, dies after serving county for over 30 years

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Lou Richard Calcagno passed away on Thursday after having served the people of Monterey County for 33 years. He was 87, according to his obituary.

Calcagno was born in Moss Landing and attended Salinas High School and later Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

He began his career in public service on the planning commission before spending 13 years as a county supervisor. He retired back in November 2013.

In his first term, he served the 3rd district and worked to establish a bus route from Salinas to south Santa Cruz County.

In 2000, due to redistricting, he was elected to represent the 2nd district. Calcagno believes his biggest accomplishments in that district were improvements to the transportation system in North Monterey County, building the Pajaro Park, and the Andy Ausonio Library in Castroville.