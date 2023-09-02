Gov. Newsom backs $4.68 billion bond and other bill to bolster behavioral mental health services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Friday, the California Senate Appropriations Committee passed Gov. Newsom's two-bill mental health legislative package.

Senate Bill 326, authored by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), is intended to modernize the state's behavioral healthcare system. Assembly Bill 531, authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), proposes a $4.68 billion bond to build 10,000 new behavioral health beds and housing units.

“This reform will bring much needed accountability currently lacking at the local and state level, increased transparency and visibility into the whole mental health and addiction treatment system, and a modernized focus to address today’s crises," said Gov. Newsom. "We are working hand-in-hand with families, experts, advocates, local officials, and more to help all Californians in need of mental health or substance use disorders treatment and support."

Both bills will continue through the legislative process, with AB 531 heading to the Senate Floor and SB 326 heading to the Assembly Floor.