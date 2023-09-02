California inmates can now earn their master’s degree

In a program that will be a first for California, incarcerated students will now get the opportunity to earn a fully accredited Master of Arts in Humanities degree from California State college or University beginning this fall.

The program called HUX, is a partnership between CSUDH and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It will also be the first time CDCR partners with a California university to offer a graduate degree for incarcerated students.

“We wanted to bring back a legacy program that had a proven track record in distance education and tied in with CSUDH’s commitment to social justice,” said Matthew Luckett, program director of HUX. “We recreated this program to be a beacon and a leader within incarcerated education.”

The first HUX cohort will begin in September and includes 33 students across multiple facilities. Students commit to two years of coursework, focusing on subjects within the humanities field that reflect their own interests and goals.

Students will work independently, complete coursework through secure laptops and work with faculty through video call and/or written correspondence. Only inmates who have gotten a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and have a GPA of at least 2.5 can apply.

“These efforts are vital, as education serves as a powerful rehabilitative tool—studies show that incarcerated individuals who participate in correctional education are 48% less likely to return to prison within three years than those who didn’t take advantage of these opportunities.”



