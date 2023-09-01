SJC Airport bustling as travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV): Many people are heading out of town. TSA is predicting this Labor Day weekend to be the third-busiest travel day this year.

San José Mineta International Airport was packed with people ready for the long 3-day weekend. Some travelers arrived extra early for their flight, like one couple from Santa Cruz.

"We are here early, we are going to get something to eat and not be in stress road,” said Chrisa Burr who is traveling to SoCal.

Chrisa Burr—and her husband—Bill said they're surprised the airport wasn't too chaotic.

“Not as bad as I thought it was going to be and we're just excited to get away," said Burr.

San Jose airport officials said TSA is expecting thousands of travelers for Friday night travel.

"TSA projections say we're expecting over 22,000 through the checkpoints today,” said Keonnis Taylor, SJC Public Information Manager.

Airport officials said they expect 70,000 outbound travelers from Friday to Monday. Booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up this year—domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%, according to AAA.

Some are extending their stay, to beat the chaos.

"I don't want to deal with all the crazy travel stuff," said Robyn Bock, who is traveling to Las Vegas. "So, I figured I would just extend my stay."

If you have a domestic flight, airport officials said they suggest travelers to arrive 2 hours ahead, and if you’re flying international, 3 hours ahead. If you plan to park your vehicle at the airport, you can reserve online at flysanjose.com