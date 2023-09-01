Santa Cruz finalizing purchase of 57 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz is looking to complete the purchase of 57 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.

To understand how important Santa Cruz believes in these buses, this purchase is the single largest of that type of vehicle in the nation.

It'll also make up more than half of the metro's fleet-- once the buy is complete.

This is to meet the state's goal that requires Metro to operate only zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

Officials say the benefit of hydrogen fuel compared to electric breaks down to a few things like more fuel mileage and better capital costs.

Most of the money will be coming from state and federal grants while other funds will also come from state vouchers and settlement funds.

Back in July, Santa Cruz Metro received a grant worth a little over $20 million. This came after receiving a state grant totaling $38.5 million dollars back in April.